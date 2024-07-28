Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Windsor is the place to go for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and Pop Star arrives with a decent shout in the opening 6f handicap (5.35).

He had excuses for his last-place finish at Hamilton in a better race last time. Strike has been in great heart this term and rates a reliable back-up play.

Geo looks sure to be competitive in the 6f fillies' maiden (6.05) after two solid runs. Handle With Care was an eyecatcher over course and distance last week and also goes in.

The 79-rated Chorus will be tough to keep out of the places in the 1m2f fillies' novice (6.35). The two standouts in the feature 6f sprint (7.05) are three-year-olds Elmonjed and Rosa Applause . They are improving and this is weaker than their recent assignments.

Atlantis Blue exploited a favourable mark at Bath last time and remains well treated in the mile fillies' handicap (7.40). The unexposed More Than A Feelin may also have more to offer.

Lipsink , whose form ties in with first-leg contender Strike, has done little wrong since joining Mick Appleby and the booking of Oisin Murphy is a positive. He shouldn't mind a drop back to 5f in the finale (8.10).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.35

3 Pop Star

5 Strike

6.05

3 Geo

5 Handle With Care

6.35

4 Chorus

7.05

4 Elmonjed

6 Rosa Applause

7.40

1 Atlantis Blue

7 More Than A Feelin

8.10

7 Lipsink

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

