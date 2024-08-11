Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guarantee

A 6f nursery (5.40) kicks off the Placepot at Windsor and siding with a pair of well-bred handicap debutantes for good yards may be the best approach.

Miami Memories represents Ralph Beckett and ran below market expectations on her first two starts in novice company. This race is a better fit, while Cassandraalexandra , who is closely related to several smart types, catches the eye with Saffie Osborne booked.

Huscal shaped nicely in a typically strong Glorious Goodwood maiden on his debut and will go close if replicating that effort in the 6f novice (6.10).

The 5f novice (6.40) looks weak and Staincliff might be up to defying a penalty. The form of her Newcastle success in November has worked out well and she has an upcoming Group 3 entry.

The feature sprint handicap (7.10) is competitive, but I'm sure we haven't seen the best of Elmonjed , who is banked on.

Kinetic went close on her stable debut for James Owen four days ago and stands out in the 1m3½f handicap (7.40).

Owen might be able to double up in the concluding mile handicap (8.10) with Flying Panther , another who is arriving in decent nick. Bonaventure looks a reasonable back-up play.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.40

2 Miami Memories

10 Cassandraalexandra

6.10

6 Huscal

6.40

1 Staincliff

7.10

12 Elmonjed

7.40

5 Kinetic

8.10

4 Bonaventure

6 Flying Panther

2x1x1x1x1x2 = 4 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.