Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

The £1 million pots at Cheltenham are a thing of the past, but there's a £150,000 one at Uttoxeter for Placepot punters to crack.

Only five go in the opener (1.15) and at the weights, I reckon nine-year-old mare Don't Rightly Know is the pick. She is consistent enough, top on Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed and won't mind the ground. I'm going to bank on her hitting the front two.

Jagwar is favourite for the next (1.50), but I'm not sure he's anything special and I'd rather take a chance on a few others.

Castle Rushen predictably got tired turning for home on his first run for nearly ten months at Haydock last time, but he went well enough for a long way and was consistent off slightly higher marks last season.

Monviel gets first-time cheekpieces in a bid to get him back on track and if they wake him up a bit, he's going to be a serious threat off a mark of 126, which I'm sure underplays his ability.

I can't see past Lord Snootie and White Rhino in the third (2.25) and my two in the Midlands National (3.00) are Ask Me Early and Eider Chase fourth Gold Clermont .

With Marsh Wren having run at Cheltenham on Friday, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Evies Vladimir is likely to be short in the 3.55, but I'm far from convinced he's that well treated off 125 and I prefer The Changing Man and Christopher Wood . They've got a bit to prove on their last efforts, but they're both seriously well handicapped now.

That just leaves a seven-runner handicap chase (4.10), in which Good Work and Hymac are top of my list.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.15

5 Don't Rightly Know

1.50

2 Monviel

4 Castle Rushen

2.25

8 White Rhino

9 Lord Snootie

3.00

8 Ask Me Early

13 Gold Clermont

3.35

2 The Changing Man

4 Christopher Wood

4.10

1 Hymac

5 Good Work

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

