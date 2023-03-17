US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Oaklawn Park

Flash Of Mischief

9.22pm Oaklawn Park

1pt win

Tawny Port

9.54pm Oaklawn Park

1pt each-way

Oaklawn Park plays host to a stakes race card today with the first of those being the Grade 3 Whitmore Stakes which features ten older horses going to post over 6f on the dirt.

Chris Hartman’s Tejano Twist has good recent course form and is likely to go off favourite, but I like the chances of Karl Broberg’s who won a stakes race here last December.

This five-year-old son of Into Mischief has won nine of his 24 starts and finished second or third in seven others, so he’s consistent and seems to be improving with age.

After finishing down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, he took apart the field to win the Ring The Bell Stakes by seven and three quarter lengths over course and distance under stalking tactics from Cristian Torres, who takes the ride again.

If Flash Of Mischief turns up in the same kind of form then everyone else could be playing for places.

Rated R Superstar has won two of the last four runnings of the Grade 3 Essex Handicap and the legendary ten-year-old shows up again here to try and make that a hat-trick of victories.

However, this race has an open look about it and it may be worth taking a chance on , who can hit the board at a big price.

Brad Cox’s colt has some good form in the book. He’s an Ohio Derby winner who finished fifth in the Mineshaft Stakes at Fair Grounds last month in what was his first start for nearly five months.

He will come on a good amount from that and I can see him outrunning his odds under Rafael Bejarano.

