Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Too Friendly (2.05 Kempton)
Running consistency well in defeat this season and was unfortunate not to finish closer in a competitive race at Ascot last time, having met trouble.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
The Two Amigos (3.00 Uttoxeter)
Upped 5lb for his Welsh National win, but remains well treated on the pick of his old form which includes a good run on ground quicker than ideal in this race two years ago.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Gustavian (3.35 Uttoxeter)
Was unlucky not to win this last year after a mistake but his form figures read 21332 around this track and he has only ever failed to finish a race once in 18 career starts.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Trelawne (2.25 Uttoxeter)
Two form three over hurdles, he is relatively unexposed and can maintain his excellent strike rate.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
The Galloping Bear (3.00 Uttoxeter)
A gallant second last time out in the Eider on ground that probably didn't suit. The softer going today gives him a huge chance of landing a deserved big prize.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
How's The Cricket (3.35 Uttoxeter)
Harry Fry has an excellent record in this and his runner is dangerous off a flyweight. Step up in trip should suit.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
