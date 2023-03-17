Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(2.05 Kempton)

Running consistency well in defeat this season and was unfortunate not to finish closer in a competitive race at Ascot last time, having met trouble.

Marcus Buckland

Too Friendly 14:05 Kempton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.00 Uttoxeter)

Upped 5lb for his Welsh National win, but remains well treated on the pick of his old form which includes a good run on ground quicker than ideal in this race two years ago.

Steve Mason

The Two Amigos 15:00 Uttoxeter View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.35 Uttoxeter)

Was unlucky not to win this last year after a mistake but his form figures read 21332 around this track and he has only ever failed to finish a race once in 18 career starts.

Liam Headd

Gustavian 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.25 Uttoxeter)

Two form three over hurdles, he is relatively unexposed and can maintain his excellent strike rate.

Dave Edwards

Trelawne 14:25 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.00 Uttoxeter)

A gallant second last time out in the Eider on ground that probably didn't suit. The softer going today gives him a huge chance of landing a deserved big prize.

Rob Sutton

The Galloping Bear 15:00 Uttoxeter View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.35 Uttoxeter)

Harry Fry has an excellent record in this and his runner is dangerous off a flyweight. Step up in trip should suit.

James Stevens

How's The Cricket 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.