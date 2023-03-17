Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Too Friendly (2.05 Kempton)

Running consistency well in defeat this season and was unfortunate not to finish closer in a competitive race at Ascot last time, having met trouble.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Too Friendly14:05 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Bridget Andrews (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

The Two Amigos (3.00 Uttoxeter)

Upped 5lb for his Welsh National win, but remains well treated on the pick of his old form which includes a good run on ground quicker than ideal in this race two years ago.
Steve Mason

Silk
The Two Amigos15:00 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: David Prichard (5lb)Tnr: Nicky Martin

The Punt nap

Gustavian (3.35 Uttoxeter)

Was unlucky not to win this last year after a mistake but his form figures read 21332 around this track and he has only ever failed to finish a race once in 18 career starts.
Liam Headd

Silk
Gustavian15:35 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Speed figures

Trelawne (2.25 Uttoxeter)

Two form three over hurdles, he is relatively  unexposed and can maintain his excellent strike rate.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Trelawne14:25 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

The Galloping Bear (3.00 Uttoxeter)

A gallant second last time out in the Eider on ground that probably didn't suit. The softer going today gives him a huge chance of landing a deserved big prize.
Rob Sutton

Silk
The Galloping Bear15:00 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones (-lb)Tnr: Ben Clarke

West Country nap

How's The Cricket (3.35 Uttoxeter)

Harry Fry has an excellent record in this and his runner is dangerous off a flyweight. Step up in trip should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
How's The Cricket15:35 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 19:26, 17 March 2023
