The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter on Saturday afternoon

Three horses to put in a multiple on Saturday . . .

(1.50 Uttoxeter)

Dan Skelton's red-hot form can continue with Hitching Jacking, who goes in search of a hat-trick. The six-year-old ran with credit to finish third of nine in a Wetherby bumper last season and has continued to progress ever since. He finished second on his first start over hurdles and the winner that day followed it with success at Doncaster. Hitching Jacking then produced a fine run over course and distance before registering a second successive win back at Wetherby in January. He's not featured since, but runs off a nice mark with Harry Skelton onboard and conditions should be perfect for him to get win number three.

(3.00 Uttoxeter)

After just over a year away from the track, the Sam Thomas-trained Iwilldoit returned to land the Classic Chase at Warwick in January and is in a strong position to record a four-timer. Connections of the ten-year-old had hopes of running him in the Grand National at Aintree next month, but due to not meeting the qualifying criteria other plans had to be made. Before his win earlier this year, the gelding had won twice at Chepstow by a combined 33 lengths which included success in the Welsh Grand National. In his two previous starts, he has demonstrated stamina is no issue and that he has plenty of jumping ability. This trip should suit and he has won four of his five appearances over fences, so he will be tough to beat.

(3.35 Uttoxeter)

Anthony Honeyball sends his eight-year-old back to this race, 12 months on from his second-placed finish to Saint Palais, and he is running off the same mark. Gustavian was a convincing 29-length winner over this distance at Exeter last month and has been knocking at the door for some time to register a maiden victory over fences. His form figures read 21332 around this track and he has only ever failed to finish once in 18 career starts. In the other 17 appearances, he has yet to finish outside the first four so he certainly brings confidence and form to this competitive handicap chase. He got into a good rhythm last time and if he shows more of the same here, he will go close again.

