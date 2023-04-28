US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Santa Anita on Saturday

Paris Secret

Philip D'Amato is a trainer in fine form this year. He boasts a 20 per cent strike-rate from his runners sent out so far and will be looking to add to that tally with the promising in the Grade 3 Providencia Stakes at Santa Anita today.

He won this race back in 2021 with Going Global, who was recruited from Irish trainer Michael Halford’s barn after winning a handicap at Dundalk and went onto win races such as the Del Mar Oaks and the Goldikova Stakes for D’Amato.

This filly is less experienced than she was at the time of making the move across to the States but she has an equal amount of potential.

She beat a nice field when winning at Galway on debut for Andrew Oliver last October and has only had one start since. That was a fourth-placed effort in the Listed China Doll here last month but she was boxed in at a crucial point of the race and will come on a huge amount from that.

This extra furlong in distance is ideal and I fancy her to come with a winning late run under Kazushi Kimura before moving up in Grade.

A field of six fillies and mares are looking to take Grade 2 honours in the Santa Maria Stakes, with the Bob Baffert-trained Adare Manor looking like she’ll take plenty of beating. One who can topple the likely favourite is the improving .

John Sadler’s daughter of Mr. Big has four wins from eight starts, two of which have been impressive course-and-distance victories with a combined winning distance of eight lengths.

Morning clock-watchers at Santa Anita have also been seeing some very impressive recent workouts from her, so she remains an exciting filly and one to keep on side.

