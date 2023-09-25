Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Poet's Dawn (5.45 Beverley)

Took advantage of his reduced mark when making all under Archie Young at Redcar last week and escapes a penalty for that apprentice handicap success. Successful four times over course and distance, all off higher marks than today's, the Tim Easterby-trained eight-year-old can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Poet's Dawn 17:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (7lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Urban Sprawl (5.10 Beverley)

This is a significant class drop for the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old, who is now just 2lb above his last winning mark. The pace scenario looks encouraging, with a fair chance of an uncontested lead, and he can make all.

Richard Russell

Urban Sprawl 17:10 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Tyger Bay (1.50 Lingfield)

Having recorded his last three wins over this course and distance, returning to Lingfield might just bring about the improvement the Conrad Allen-trained six-year-old needs to build on some recent solid efforts in defeat.

Steffan Edwards

Tyger Bay 13:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Conrad Allen

Newmarket nap

Metahorse (5.10 Beverley)

The Darryl Holland-trained grey enjoys give underfoot and looks well drawn in stall two to give Amo Racing another winner.

David Milnes

Metahorse 17:10 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Darryll Holland

Speed figures

Equion (5.35 Nottingham)

Clocked a career best when winning in testing ground over course and distance last time off a 2lb lower mark. Looks to have been saved for this.

Craig Thake

Equion 17:35 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Tony Carroll

Dark horse

Muscika (3.50 Nottingham)

Has seemingly rediscovered some of the form that made him one to follow in 2021, as shown when winning readily at Epsom last month. Could go well again despite a 6lb rise with the booking of in-form Rossa Ryan a boost to his chances.

Jamie Griffith

Muscika 15:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday

