The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Bibendum (2.25 Lingfield)

Kicked his career off by chasing home Seven Questions and Red Zone Hero over 6f at Yarmouth - form which just gets better with every passing week - and did well on his second start, filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton from a wide draw. Can be excused a no-show in a big sales race at the Ebor meeting last time and now drops a furlong for his handicap debut. There looks to be plenty of pace on and that can help him get off the mark.

Bellestarr (4.55 Newcastle)

The longest nursery of the season so far and it will take a bit of getting for these juveniles. Due Consideration’s race at Musselburgh ten days ago could well hold the key with the winner, third and sixth all reopposing and it’s Craig Lidster’s filly, third home that day, who can come out on top. She had to challenge wide in that race over a mile but was doing all her best work at the finish and this trip could be the making of her.

Urban Sprawl (5.10 Beverley)

This represents a significant drop in class for Charlie Johnston’s three-year-old, who was last seen contesting a big handicap on the Irish Champions Stakes undercard having also finished third in the Britannia earlier in the season. Now rated just 2lb above his last winning mark, there’s every chance he’ll get an uncontested lead and he can make all back in calmer waters.

