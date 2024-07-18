Tote Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool at Newbury

The five-timer-seeking Atlantic Gamble reverts to turf from the all-weather in Newbury's opener (1.50), but that is unlikely to knock him out of his stride, and it will be a surprise if the forecast favourite doesn't at least make the first three for Placepot punters.

The following novice (2.25) looks as open as races of this sort can be. Hawksbill shaped well on his debut and is the pick of those to have raced, while we'll add Hot Frank as William Buick has a good record for James Ferguson, and Karl Burke's newcomer Showstorm .

Ecology sets the standard in the third (3.00), while Brightwalton is likely to step up on his debut fourth at this track for Richard Hannon.

Yet another maiden follows, but this time there is a clear pick in Miss Show Down . One of the newcomers might well be up to beating her as the standard is not high, but it's hard to see three doing so.

In the fifth (4.10) preference is for Principality , whose first two runs suggest he's a lot better than his Curragh effort last time, and Two Shoes , who picked up really well to score on debut having not known what to do when first asked.

Mrs Twig is my clear pick for the last (4.45), with Elegancia , who ran well when a close fourth at Newmarket last time, the second suggestion.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

1 Atlantic Gamble

2.25

5 Hawksbill

6 Hot Frank

11 Showstorm

3.00

1 Brightwalton

3 Ecology

3.35

5 Miss Show Down

4.10

5 Principality

10 Two Shoes

4.45

2 Elegancia

9 Mrs Twig

1x3x2x1x2x2 = 24 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.