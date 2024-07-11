Tote Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool at Newmarket

I'm full of hope Involvement will show what he's made of now he goes up in trip in Newmarket's opener (1.50), and he's first on the list for Placepot purposes.

Royal Power looks a bit short in the market based on what he has done so far, so the back-up is Chantilly , who wasn't disgraced at Royal Ascot, where he looked to be feeling the very fast ground.

There's a big field for the second (2.25), but the last ten winners all ran with credit at Royal Ascot, so I'll go with a couple of the form fillies from there in Heavens Gate and Mighty Eriu .

It will have to be three in the next (3.00) as it looks tough, so Fairbanks , who ran well enough at Royal Ascot and now gets first-time blinkers, goes in with Charlie Johnston's pair, Knightswood and Tenerife Sunshine .

I'd be a little concerned about Porta Fortuna if the ground is still on the soft side in the Falmouth (3.35), so Running Lion gets the nod ahead of her, with Sirona added as an outsider as she comes into this in career-best form.

Charlie Appleby has had at least one placed horse in the following maiden (4.10) in each of the last ten runnings (two divisions in 2017), so I'll be playing it safe here with his pair, Mothecombe and Royal Officer .

There's a tricky 7f handicap to close (4.45). Gisburn is well treated at his best and has looked well worth another run over this trip, while the Richard Spencer-trained pair, Waiting All Night and Run Boy Run , both have some recent form to give them a good shot.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

2 Chantilly

4 Involvement

2.25

5 Heavens Gate

8 Mighty Eriu

3.00

5 Fairbanks

8 Knightswood

11 Tenerife Sunshine

3.35

3 Running Lion

4 Sirona

4.10

4 Mothecombe

8 Royal Officer

4.45

3 Gisburn

9 Waiting All Night

12 Run Boy Run

2x2x3x2x2x3 = 144 lines

