York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on the second day of the Ebor meeting

Assuming Leovanni hasn't had any issues since winning the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, she looks the form filly in the Lowther Stakes (1.50).

It's hard to leave her out of calculations for Placepot purposes, but I'll add Betty Clover , who has a few ahead of her in the betting but won the Marygate here in May and improved again for the step up in trip at Ascot last time.

A big field goes to post for the sales race, but there will be plenty of no-hopers on show. One of the form horses is An Outlaw's Grace , whose stable has won five of the last eight runnings, so he gets the nod ahead of Maw Lam and Arizona Blaze.

Back-up comes in the shape of Territorial Knight , who has improved in leaps and bounds with every run.

Holloway Boy and Bopedro are my two main bets in the big mile handicap (3.00), but this needs some cover so Ascot winner New Image and Metal Merchant , who appeared to find 7f on the sharp side last time, are added.

The progressive Queen Of The Prid e is the one to beat in the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35), but outsider Sea Theme is no forlorn hope given the way she won in France last time, and that pair will do for me.

Divina Grace is my outside play against the well-regarded See Just In Time in the Galtres (4.10), but we'll add the favourite just to be on the safe side.

That just leaves the nursery and I doubt I'll be much help here as I managed to find myself fancying nearly every runner on one angle or another. The three I have gone for, with no confidence at all, are Original Outlaw , Tuscan Point and Art Market .

York Placepot tips

1.50

1 Leovanni

2 Betty Clover

2.25

4 An Outlaw's Grace

16 Territorial Knight

3.00

2 Holloway Boy

6 Bopedro

7 Metal Merchant

9 New Image

3.35

3 Queen Of The Pride

4 Sea Theme

4.10

1 Divina Grace

11 Sea Just In Time

4.45

4 Original Outlaw

13 Art Market

17 Tuscan Point

2x2x4x2x2x3=192 lines

Tote World Pool

The World Pool is available on all races at York on Thursday. Big names abound, and the best play is likely to be in the race where we can get these big names beaten, given name recognition counts for so much with overseas bettors.

The Lowther Stakes (1.50 ) is more open than the market implies. Queen Mary winner Leovanni and Albany third Heavens Gate are respected, but it is easy to imagine at least one finishing out of the places.

Tales Of The Heart is top pick for the Swinger, as she ran a great Lowther trial at Ascot nearly four weeks ago. She goes in with Miss Lamai, a stablemate of Leovanni who won a Listed race at Naas last time, and Celandine. The last named was just a bit short of pace in the Molecomb but has unfinished business at six furlongs.

Keith Melrose

1.50 York

3 Celandine

5 Miss Lamai

7 Tales Of The Heart

1pt ToteSwinger (three bets total)

