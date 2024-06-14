- More
York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool
There is a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at York’s Premier meeting on Saturday and the opening Queen Mother’s Cup (1.50) is about as tough as it gets. Toshizou could run well under Amy Collier, but Haliphon and Andaleep should also be included in a hard race.
The following 7f handicap (2.25) isn’t much easier, but Woven has been threatening to win recently and is worth including. Quintus Arrius is also a big runner for Peter Niven’s yard.
Only two places are available in the 1m6f Listed race (3.00), but Chesspiece might have a class edge and is included. He isn’t the most consistent, though, so put Real Dream in too.
The 6f handicap (3.35) is another race where coverage will be needed. Elmonjed is my main fancy but he could just as easily bomb out as win, so put Ziggy’s Condor in alongside him.
The 6f maiden (4.10) is a bit of a guessing game with little form on show. Richard Fahey and Karl Burke have strong recent records in the race, so put in Hill Street Blues and Tiger Mask.
A banker will be needed in the final leg (4.45) to keep the perm down. Take a chance on Orbaan, who is better than he showed at Epsom last time and has a good record at York.
York Placepot tips
1.50
1 Andaleep
7 Toshizou
14 Haliphon
2.25
12 Woven
16 Quintus Arrius
3.00
1 Chesspiece
3 Real Dream
3.35
8 Elmonjed
11 Ziggy’s Condor
4.10
4 Hill Street Blues
9 Tiger Mask
4.45
3 Orbaan
3x2x2x2x2x1 = 48 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inTote Betting
Last updated
- York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway returns with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout
- York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway returns with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout