Kelso Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Sunday's meeting wouldn't be the best that Kelso has ever put on, but there are some interesting and competitive races, most notably the final leg (3.20 ).

Red Happy continues in great form so has to be included despite his rise in the weights, while Dubai Days is going the other way in the handicap and has dropped to a good mark.

Ballyquin Bay is consistent at a low level and should make the frame in the opening handicap hurdle (12.50 ) as this track should suit him better than Newcastle where he didn't quite get home last time. He goes in the perm along with the mare Turbulent Power , who ran better than her finishing position would suggest on her return to hurdles last month.

The five-runner 2m handicap hurdle (2.50 ) is perhaps the best race on the card and a case can be made for all of them. The Churchill Lad is in good form and has more improvement in him, while Ginger Mail didn't really take to a visor at Cheltenham last time and is back in calmer waters.

Nab Wood , who will appreciate the step up in trip, can be relied upon in the staying novice hurdle (1.20 ), while it is hard to see Doyen Du Bar not going very close in the 2m novice hurdle (2.20 ) after his easy win at Ayr last time.

The final banker is Artic Row in the 2m5½f handicap chase (1.50 ). He was all the rage in the market when winning a weak race on only his second start over fences last time and there should be a lot more in his locker.

Kelso Placepot perm

12.50

5 Ballyquin Bay

6 Turbulent Power

1.20

2 Nab Wood

1.50

11 Artic Row

2.20

1 Doyen Du Bar

2.50

2 Ginger Mail

3 The Churchill Lad

3.20

4 Dubai Days

5 Red Happy

2x1x1x1x2x2=8 lines

