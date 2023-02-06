Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(8.00 Wolverhampton)

Progressive sort who won't mind dropping back in trip after getting caught close home over 1m2f at Lingfield last time.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

(2.30 Taunton)

Several career-best efforts at Taunton and did enough on the clock when winning at Wincanton last year to suggest he can go well at a big price today.

Craig Thake

The Punt nap

(3.00 Taunton)

Unlucky last time on only his third chase start (one was a walkover) but he has plenty of scope in this sphere and his mark of 123 could look lenient based on his November reappearance hurdling effort.

Stuart Langley

Handicappers' nap

(4.30 Taunton)

A very consistent performer who remains on a fair mark and should again finish there or thereabouts in an open looking race.

Steve Mason

Dark horse

(3.15 Market Rasen)

He ran very well last time at Southwell, making good headway late on to finish second. It was reported he lost a shoe that day, and he can go one better this time.

Kevin Riddle

West Country

(4.30 Taunton)

Promising second at Exeter last week and remains dangerous off the same mark. Still has loads of potential given he was a useful Flat handicapper.

James Stevens

