The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(3.00 Taunton)

Won three of his four starts in his first season for Paul Nicholls, on varying ground conditions and different distances. He opened this campaign up with an excellent second at over 3m at Aintree in November The form of that race is pretty strong, with the Becher Chase winner and Coral Trophy third both in behind. He has been chasing since then, but it has not been plain sailing. Having walked over at Ascot he then finished last of four when a short-priced favourite at over 2m4f at Sandown, looking laboured in the process. He was unlucky to be brought down at Wincanton last time, as he looked to be going with more purpose. Hopefully that won’t have left a mark and his mark of 123 could look very lenient with this return to further also in his favour.

(4.45 Market Rasen)

Did not show much in bumpers and hurdles and has had an up and down time in her five chase runs to date. Martin Keighley's eight-year-old, broke her duck when winning over 2m2f on good ground at Taunton back in November, then went close the next time up over 2m at Leicester. That was off today’s rating of 80, which looks like a workable mark. Sandwiching those two runs are a couple of blemishes and she needs to show no ill effects from a crashing fall at Warwick last time but Market Rasen’s easier fences and the step back up in trip may well help as will the booking of Brian Hughes, who has a 38 per cent record for the yard.

(8.30 Wolverhampton)

Three-time winner for this yard, the last of which was over course and distance back in March. That was off a mark of 74, so today's mark of 71 looks favourable. He has only shown a couple of snippets of form since then. But one of those was his latest run, when, in a race not run to suit, he was denied a clear run at a crucial time; and although he stayed on the front two had gotten away. All his best form has come at Wolverhampton and that latest run suggests his turn may be near and the likelihood of more pace in this race will aid his cause. It is also interesting that Kevin Stott, who has a 22 per cent strike-rate at the track, takes the ride, over Kevin Ryan', Spiritofthenorth who he has ridden the last twice.

