'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Glorious Goodwood on Friday . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f

Harry's tip: Zealandia

I'm convinced Zealandia is an out-and-out stayer, and disappointing runs in the Chester Cup and Northumberland Plate haven't put me off just yet. I don't think he's been helped by racing further back, as the majority of his best runs have seen him up with the pace, including a career-best effort in seeing off stablemate Enemy at Newcastle in January. That form looks exceptional, given the runner-up won the Winter Derby Trial next time before running Tower Of London close in Riyadh, and this course winner is worth chancing from a mark just 1lb higher than that day.

Zealandia 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

2.25 Goodwood

Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Dancing Gemini

I'm convinced Al Musmak is at his best with cut underfoot and if the rain comes he's the one to beat, but Dancing Gemini takes a big drop in class and trip and is the one for me. He came within just half a length of winning the French 2,000 Guineas on his reappearance before not staying in the Derby, while I think it was the soft ground that led to such a poor effort in the Eclipse. He's got a low action, so should relish a sounder surface, and his finishing kick will be seen to better effect over this shorter trip.

Dancing Gemini 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Roger Teal

3.00 Goodwood

Coral Golden Mile, 1m

Harry's tip: Orbaan

David O'Meara has won two of the last four runnings and his impressive 2022 scorer Orbaan is too well treated to ignore. He largely struggled last year, but he put in one of his better efforts this race, despite the race not being run to suit and the ground being too soft. He returned to form when comfortably winning the Carlisle Bell on his penultimate start and a 6lb rise for that puts him on the same mark off which he won this race in 2022 (9lb lower than last year), when he powered clear in the closing stages on good to firm ground (on which he's achieved his last three wins). He's got a good draw in stall four and should go close.

Orbaan 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David O'Meara

3.35 Goodwood

King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Starlust

Honours in the sprinting division have been shared about in recent times and I'd take a chance on the improving Starlust over those who have been running in Group company. I was sure he'd make up into a high-class sprinter over the minimum trip, as his career-best effort as a juvenile came when chasing home Big Evs at the Breeders' Cup on his first go at 5f, and he has since won both starts at that trip, latterly beating Rogue Lightning by more than a length. He's gone well at this track before, gets weight from most of his rivals and could still have plenty of untapped potential at this distance.

Starlust 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.10 Goodwood

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Mr Prospero

Cicero's Gift is well thought of and could be a big improver, but he might want more juice in the ground and could find My Prospero too good anyway. He's rated 6lb clear of the field on official ratings and clearly has the best form on offer, namely a half-length second to Aflaila in last year's York Stakes, while he was beaten only half a length in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October 2022. The headgear in which he disappointed when last seen is quickly discarded and he'll take all the beating.

My Prospero 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.45 Goodwood

Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Yes I'm Mali

Sex On Fire and Rare Change are likely to figure after going close on their nursery debuts last time, but if there's a dark horse lurking then it could well be Yes I'm Mali. He was a very promising winner on his debut over 5½f, travelling superbly well and producing a power-packed finish to get the better of a subsequent scorer, despite a tardy start and trouble in running. He didn't show his true self last time behind subsequent Molecomb third Mr Lightside at Nottingham last time, when he was seemingly found out by the drop in trip. The extra furlong here is sure to suit and there could be mileage in his mark of 77.

Yes I'm Mali 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Richard Fahey

5.20 Goodwood

Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: New Chelsea

New Chelsea has been a shade disappointing, but he opened his account at the eighth time of asking in a Windsor novice last time and this big step up in distance looks the right move. The trainer has a good line on this one's form, as he finished little more than a length off stablemate Macduff, who is now rated 104, on his debut and was also beaten by another stablemate, Feigning Madness, who won his next start and is rated 93. He is handicapped on his efforts over a mile and shorter, but there's plenty of stamina on his dam side and he's a half-brother to a 1m2f winner, so there's every chance this mark could underestimate him no going over a suitable trip.

New Chelsea 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

