Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day four of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Friday's card

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f

By Tom Segal

David O'Meara has a decent chance of winning the opening 2m4½f handicap (1.50) with Get Shirty, who won at Royal Ascot two years ago.

He might not be the horse he once was, but he has run well in two Ebors off marks in the 100s and ran a blinder to finish fourth to Pledgeofallegiance in the Ascot Stakes when upped to a marathon trip at the royal meeting last time.

He was half a length behind Kyle Of Lochalsh and over four lengths in front of Temporize that day, so it's hard to work out why Get Shirty is a much bigger price than either of those, especially as he's better off at the weights too.

Get Shirty 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.25 Goodwood: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m

By Kevin Morley

Best on trends is Al Musmak, who proved well suited by the drop back to this distance when bolting up in a Listed contest at Newmarket last month, and Roger Varian's colt can follow up here. Dancing Gemini may also appreciate coming back to a mile, having found life tough in the Derby and the Eclipse, and rates the main danger.

Al Musmak 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

5.20 Goodwood: Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap

By Paul Kealy

Midnight Rumble is a horse I've been following and he must go close in the 1m3f handicap (5.20).

I got the impression both he and winner Blake would remain very well handicapped after their first and second at Sandown on Eclipse day. Midnight Rumble was arguably given too much to do there, running on late and pulling nearly four lengths clear of a subsequent winner in third.

There was a bit of a doubt about the ground with him there, and this better surface should suit, while Blake, who is also in the field, was a ground-related non-runner on Wednesday and may need rain to take part here.

Midnight Rumble 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Alan King

