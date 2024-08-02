- More
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Day four of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Friday's card
Get Shirty
1.50 Goodwood: Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f
By Tom Segal
David O'Meara has a decent chance of winning the opening 2m4½f handicap (1.50) with Get Shirty, who won at Royal Ascot two years ago.
He might not be the horse he once was, but he has run well in two Ebors off marks in the 100s and ran a blinder to finish fourth to Pledgeofallegiance in the Ascot Stakes when upped to a marathon trip at the royal meeting last time.
He was half a length behind Kyle Of Lochalsh and over four lengths in front of Temporize that day, so it's hard to work out why Get Shirty is a much bigger price than either of those, especially as he's better off at the weights too.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Al Musmak
2.25 Goodwood: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m
By Kevin Morley
Best on trends is Al Musmak, who proved well suited by the drop back to this distance when bolting up in a Listed contest at Newmarket last month, and Roger Varian's colt can follow up here. Dancing Gemini may also appreciate coming back to a mile, having found life tough in the Derby and the Eclipse, and rates the main danger.
Midnight Rumble
5.20 Goodwood: Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap
By Paul Kealy
Midnight Rumble is a horse I've been following and he must go close in the 1m3f handicap (5.20).
I got the impression both he and winner Blake would remain very well handicapped after their first and second at Sandown on Eclipse day. Midnight Rumble was arguably given too much to do there, running on late and pulling nearly four lengths clear of a subsequent winner in third.
There was a bit of a doubt about the ground with him there, and this better surface should suit, while Blake, who is also in the field, was a ground-related non-runner on Wednesday and may need rain to take part here.
Read these next:
'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips
'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- 'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips
- 'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- 'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips
- 'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.