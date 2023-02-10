These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

1

Crambo (3.25 Bangor)

Flopped in Grade 1 last time but created good impression on hurdle debut at Ascot

2

Killer Kane (3.00 Kempton)

Two good runs over fences this season and 3m may unlock some improvement.

3

Miah Grace (1.50 Bangor)

Taken well to chasing; latest Newcastle win has been franked; contender back against mares

