Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Miah Grace (1.50 Bangor)
Has taken well to fences and built on the promise of her Bangor reappearance when beating a subsequent winner at Newcastle. Open to further improvement and the step up in trip should suit.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Killer Kane (3.00 Kempton)
Back down to his last winning mark of 126, and was eight lengths clear of the now 142-rated Certainly Red when scoring over course and distance on this card 12 months ago.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Jay Jay Reilly (4.10 Kempton)
Although just denied at Huntingdon last time, he earned a personal best on the stopwatch which augurs well for his prospects.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Crambo (3.25 Bangor)
Looked fairly smart when completing a hat-trick at Ascot earlier this season, and has been given a good break since pulling up in the Challow. Should win this if back in form.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Quinta Do Mar (4.10 Kempton)
Hurdles winner since last seen over fences and could get a few of these at it from the front.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Conquredalofeurope (2.20 Bangor)
Has been placed in all three runs since changing yards and given the strike-rate of the trainer and jockey here, this race may well have been the target for a while. The last start at Catterick saw him chase home an improving chaser and the extra distance should suit.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
