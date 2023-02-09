Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(1.50 Bangor)

Has taken well to fences and built on the promise of her Bangor reappearance when beating a subsequent winner at Newcastle. Open to further improvement and the step up in trip should suit.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(3.00 Kempton)

Back down to his last winning mark of 126, and was eight lengths clear of the now 142-rated Certainly Red when scoring over course and distance on this card 12 months ago.

Charlie Huggins

Speed figures

(4.10 Kempton)

Although just denied at Huntingdon last time, he earned a personal best on the stopwatch which augurs well for his prospects.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

(3.25 Bangor)

Looked fairly smart when completing a hat-trick at Ascot earlier this season, and has been given a good break since pulling up in the Challow. Should win this if back in form.

James Stevens

Eyecatcher

(4.10 Kempton)

Hurdles winner since last seen over fences and could get a few of these at it from the front.

Mark Brown

Dark horse

(2.20 Bangor)

Has been placed in all three runs since changing yards and given the strike-rate of the trainer and jockey here, this race may well have been the target for a while. The last start at Catterick saw him chase home an improving chaser and the extra distance should suit.

Rob Sutton

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.