The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

(1.50 Bangor)

Second on her first start over fences to subsequent Grade 2 winner Galia Des Liteaux here in November and built on that promising chasing debut to score at Newcastle against the geldings last time. Since Day One, the runner-up that day, won on his next start before finishing third in a Grade 2, so the form looks strong. Miah Grace should be able to cope with the step up in trip and a 4lb rise for that success as she reverts to mares’ company.

(2.30 Kempton)

Fourth in a Hereford bumper when with Paul Nicholls last February and made a decent stable and hurdling debut for Harry Derham after a long absence when second at Exeter last month. The winner How Will I Know was entitled to finish five and a half lengths clear of Game Winner given that he was third behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Grey Dawning and three-time hurdle scorer Lallygag on his previous start. However, Game Winner put nearly 29 lengths between himself and the Nicholls-trained Lime Avenue, who comfortably took a mares’ novice event at Wincanton on her next start. Derham has found a good opportunity for his seven-year-old to go one better at another right-handed track in a four-runner contest, in which he boasts by far the best form under rules.

(3.00 Kempton)

Back down to his last winning mark of 126, which came in a Listed contest at Sandown last March when he beat one of the rivals he faces here, Dorking Lad, by 11 lengths. Killer Kane was receiving 1lb off Dorking Lad on that occasion and should be able to confirm the form here as the pair effectively compete off level weights with Caoilin Quinn taking 5lb of the Gary Moore-trained challenger. Killer Kane was also eight lengths clear of the now 142-rated Certainly Red when scoring over course and distance on this card 12 months ago in a race in which Lincolnshire National winner Bangers And Cash finished last of the six runners. That is clearly strong form and Joe Tizzard’s eight-year-old was not disgraced at Newbury last time when fourth in the Mandarin. This return to a right-handed track off a nice mark could see Killer Kane get back to winning ways.

