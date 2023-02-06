These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Dunnet Head (1.35 Carlisle)

9 tips

Won bumper at Ayr then close fourth in Kelso maiden hurdle; should have more to offer

Tollerton Forest (6.00 Wolverhampton)

9 tips

Has made all in AW classified events last twice & she's open to more progress; big player

Maid O'Malley (3.15 Carlisle)

8 tips

Two wins including this race last season and also ran well at the Cheltenham Festival

Patient Owner (4.15 Carlisle)

8 tips

Solid second at Uttoxeter (chase debut) last time; could well go one better

Mint Edition (7.30 Wolverhampton)

8 tips

Career taken off since upped to 1m on Wolverhampton Tapeta; penalty for Friday win

