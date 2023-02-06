Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Carlisle on Monday

The best spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.20 Fontwell

Made good start to handicap career at Huntingdon and should still have some potential over this longer trip

3.45 Carlisle

Irish point winner who has been showing promise over hurdles for new yard and is capable of better now handicapping

4.15 Carlisle

Had winners behind when runner-up on his chase debut at Uttoxeter and has a good chance of going one better

4.30 Fontwell

Had an off day over further last month but had made a successful debut for Harry Fry previously and should have more to come back down in trip

