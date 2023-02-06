Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Carlisle on Monday
The best spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Gavroche D'Allier 1.20 Fontwell
Made good start to handicap career at Huntingdon and should still have some potential over this longer trip
Leading Force 3.45 Carlisle
Irish point winner who has been showing promise over hurdles for new yard and is capable of better now handicapping
Patient Owner 4.15 Carlisle
Had winners behind when runner-up on his chase debut at Uttoxeter and has a good chance of going one better
Monjules 4.30 Fontwell
Had an off day over further last month but had made a successful debut for Harry Fry previously and should have more to come back down in trip
