Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Carlisle on Monday

The best spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Gavroche D'Allier 1.20 Fontwell
Made good start to handicap career at Huntingdon and should still have some potential over this longer trip

Leading Force 3.45 Carlisle
Irish point winner who has been showing promise over hurdles for new yard and is capable of better now handicapping

Patient Owner 4.15 Carlisle
Had winners behind when runner-up on his chase debut at Uttoxeter and has a good chance of going one better

Monjules 4.30 Fontwell
Had an off day over further last month but had made a successful debut for Harry Fry previously and should have more to come back down in trip

Read these next:

'This stiffer test should bring out the best in him' - our Monday man has three fancies 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Monday afternoon 

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!

Published on 6 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 6 February 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15