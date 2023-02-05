The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

(3.00 Fontwell)

Returning from a 351-day break, Ozzie Man recorded his first win under rules at the fifth attempt on his chasing debut at Plumpton in October. That victory came over 2m3½f and he needed every inch of that distance to get up on the line. He followed up at Lingfield on his next start, where he looked much more at home over the 2m7½f trip, running out a comfortable winner by eight and a half lengths. The soft ground was against him on his penultimate start and he found the latest drop back to 2m4f an insufficient test, getting going to late to finish second. This trip should definitely be within his compass and, with the ground to his liking, he has every chance of recording a third chasing success from the same mark as last time.

(3.30 Fontwell)

Didn't look the finished article on his hurdling debut but this 84-rated Flat horse ran well to finish fourth in what looked a competitive heat. The winner, who had finished second in a Graded bumper in France, had the benefit of experience and the second and third were rated much higher on the Flat, as high as 94 and 97 respectively. He made a bad error when moving into contention before heading into the straight and he lost vital momentum. He should improve for the outing and has the potential to rate a lot higher than those who set the standard in this contest.

(4.15 Carlisle)

Has uninspiring form figures – P72P-9PP – since his last victory but five of those came on left-handed tracks so a case can be made now returning to his preferred way round. He pulled up after a 289-day break at Exeter (right-handed) but that can be forgiven as he has never run well after a break and his only start since, going that way round, was at Hereford, when he went down by just over a length off a mark 9lb higher than he is here. He wears blinkers, in which he has won in before, and his record going right-handed in this headgear reads 312, so that is an extra boost. Well handicapped on his old form and should go well here.

