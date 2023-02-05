Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

Shapes like he'll be suited by this step up in trip on his handicap debut.

Ron Wood

Speed figures

(2.10 Carlisle)

Returned from a lengthy absence to finish a fine second on his chasing debut at Sedgefield recently and can begin to make up for lost time.

Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

(3.30 Fontwell)

Didn't look the finished article on his hurdling debut but this 84-rated Flat horse ran well to finish fourth in what looked a competitive heat. Should improve for that and has the potential to rate higher than those who set the standard here.

Harry Wilson

Handicappers' nap

(4.15 Carlisle)

Had a couple of subsequent winners behind when finishing a good second on his recent Uttoxeter chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better off just a 2lb higher mark.

Steve Mason

Dark horse

(3.30 Fontwell)

Showed some promise when fourth of seven at Leicester last time out and could improve over this slightly longer trip, assuming wind surgery in December had the desired impact.

Jamie Griffith

West Country

(2.30 Fontwell)

Dropping in grade after finishing sixth in the Grade 1 Challow last time out. Was a good winner at Ffos Las before that and still open to improvement.

James Stevens

Read these next:

Sign up to receive our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.