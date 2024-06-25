- More
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Carlisle and Salisbury
Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .
Bluelight Bay (3.15 Salisbury)
Eve Johnson Houghton’s gelding comes here off the back of two fairly heavy defeats, but has a nice opportunity to get right back on track on Wednesday. After an encouraging reappearance at Kempton in April he recorded two lesser efforts at Ascot and Sandown on ground softer than ideal. He was a good winner of this race last season from a mark 4lb higher. He’s handicapped to win and can make a winning return at Salisbury.
Navassa Island (3.35 Carlisle)
Jabaara will be popular after an impressive success at Musselburgh this month, but that was a notch above anything she had achieved previously and the second and third had excuses. She can be taken on at this different track with Michael O’Callaghan’s filly, who arrives here following a strong showing in a similar event at Cork. Held up in rear that day, the daughter of Territories did some fine work from off the pace, hitting the line hard to finish a close third over a trip shorter than ideal. That form has already been boosted and the step up to 7f can unlock a bit more.
Silent Glance (4.15 Salisbury)
Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten three-year-old made a winning debut at Kempton in January when looking like a filly who could take much higher rank. She confirmed that impression after a break next time out, defying a penalty with ease at Wolverhampton in May. All six of her siblings were winners on turf, so the switch to this surface is unlikely to stop her, and an opening mark of 89 looks to underestimate this potential Pattern-class performer.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Carlisle Placepot picks: Maddy Playle's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
- Carlisle Placepot picks: Maddy Playle's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week