The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Carlisle and Salisbury

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Bluelight Bay (3.15 Salisbury)

Eve Johnson Houghton’s gelding comes here off the back of two fairly heavy defeats, but has a nice opportunity to get right back on track on Wednesday. After an encouraging reappearance at Kempton in April he recorded two lesser efforts at Ascot and Sandown on ground softer than ideal. He was a good winner of this race last season from a mark 4lb higher. He’s handicapped to win and can make a winning return at Salisbury.

Navassa Island (3.35 Carlisle)

Jabaara will be popular after an impressive success at Musselburgh this month, but that was a notch above anything she had achieved previously and the second and third had excuses. She can be taken on at this different track with Michael O’Callaghan’s filly, who arrives here following a strong showing in a similar event at Cork. Held up in rear that day, the daughter of Territories did some fine work from off the pace, hitting the line hard to finish a close third over a trip shorter than ideal. That form has already been boosted and the step up to 7f can unlock a bit more.

Silent Glance (4.15 Salisbury)

Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten three-year-old made a winning debut at Kempton in January when looking like a filly who could take much higher rank. She confirmed that impression after a break next time out, defying a penalty with ease at Wolverhampton in May. All six of her siblings were winners on turf, so the switch to this surface is unlikely to stop her, and an opening mark of 89 looks to underestimate this potential Pattern-class performer.

