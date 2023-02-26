The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips at Plumpton on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday. . .

(2.00 Plumpton)

She is yet to score in 15 rules starts, but Doyannie has posted some good form over fences and was unlucky to be collared by Shaw's Cross over course and distance last time. She locked horns with Hector Jaguen a long way from home and that ultimately played into the hands of Shaw's Cross, who pounced in the final 110 yards. Doyannie gains a 2lb pull with that rival and provided she does not make the same mistake of ploughing ahead too soon, she should get her head in front today.

(2.30 Plumpton)

Having shown ability in three initial hurdling starts, Abingworth produced an eyecatching over 2m5½f on handicap debut at Fontwell. He travelled powerfully into that race and although he did not see it out as strongly as some of his rivals, it was still a good effort to take third. He remains on the same mark here and on his fifth hurdling start, he can take advantage of a good opportunity on his favoured ground.

(3.35 Plumpton)

Made a mockery of 20-1 odds to win her first handicap at Taunton this month, getting up in the closing stages under Connor Brace. She has been raised 4lb for that success, but this is just her sixth hurdling start and she remains unexposed for her in-form trainer Fergal O'Brien. With further improvement more than plausible, she can double up in a winnable race.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.