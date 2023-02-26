'He takes a massive drop in grade' - our Monday man fancies Ayr topweight

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Mister Tickle

3.00 Plumpton

1pt win

Foster’sisland

3.50 Ayr

1pt win

Iskar D’Airy

4.10 Plumpton

1pt win

Joanna I’m Fine

4.25 Ayr

1pt win

There may be a handful of potential improvers in Ayr’s Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Hurdle (3.50), but topweight can beat them all.

The Micky Hammond-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in two starts at the Scottish track, takes a massive drop in grade from Class 2 to Class 4.

He ran well at Wetherby last time on ground which was too quick for him, and will relish this return to a slower surface.

Foster’sisland has been rated in the low to mid 120s for some time, paying the price for his consistency.

His last victory was achieved off a mark of 118, and it looks a shrewd move by Hammond to utilise the 10lb claim of stable conditional Joshua Thompson.

In effect, Foster’sisland will be competing off 112 in this 0-120, and he could hold a significant class advantage over his 14 rivals.

Glentruan, who forced a dead heat with Foster’sisland over course and distance in December 2021, is now 2lb worse off and looked fortunate to share the spoils that day after his strong-travelling rival made a costly mistake at the final flight.

Foster’sisland ran a bold race for a long way in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last January, while the highly progressive Jonjo O’Neill-trained Iroko, who beat him at Wetherby on his seasonal reappearance, is now officially rated 138 and holds entries in Cheltenham’s Coral Cup and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle next month.

Hammond and Thompson combine once again with Howzat Hiris in the 3m Virgin Bet Daily Money Back Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (4.25).

Howzat Hiris, who wears first-time cheekpieces, could be given a big chance Wetherby third to dual subsequent scorer The Questioner last March, but has failed to reproduce that run since.

I might be tempted to place a saver on Howzat Hiris if the market speaks in her favour, but the main bet is .

This six-year-old mare will be suited by the step back up in trip based on the way she performed on her last visit to Ayr over 2m4f this month.

Backed from 20-1 to 8-1, Joanna I’m Fine covered more ground than most rivals by being kept widest of all.

Rapid improver Lone Star, who was landing her third race since Boxing Day, had gone beyond recall at the final flight, but Joanna I’m Fine stayed on nicely to secure the each-way money and promises to be even better granted this stiffer stamina test. She carries just 9st 11lb taking into account her rider's claim and ought to run another good race.

is of interest in Plumpton’s Stonegate Homes Supporting Jamie’s Farm Handicap Hurdle (4.10).

Gary Moore’s lightly raced five-year-old pulled 12 lengths clear of the third, Godot, when second to Glance At Me at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

He has been put up 3lb to 92 for that defeat, but the fact he carries top weight in a 0-100 suggests this might not be the strongest of contests.

Front-runner Inferno Sacree, who annihilated Cobbs Corner by 20 lengths over the course last month, is now 15lb worse off with that rival, but still shapes as the principal threat to Iskar D’Airy.

Moore can also take the Clokkemaker Do Well Do Good Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (3.00) with .

The three-time chase winner has dropped to a decent mark on the back of a series of defeats this season, mainly on unsuitably soft terrain.

He ran his best race for a long time when third to progressive Post Chaise at Huntingdon last month, and faces nothing of that runner’s calibre this time.

Plumpton should suit Mister Tickle’s prominent style of running, and he’s now 11lb lower than when last successful.

The son of Morozov can make the most of the 11lb he receives from Blame The Game, with that horse's rider taking off 3lb.

