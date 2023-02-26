Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Johnny Boom (8.30 Wolverhampton)

A course and distance winner, he has performed consistently well recently and can make it four wins from six starts at the track.
Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Jessiemac (4.25 Ayr)

Well handicapped course and distance winner who shaped as if she was ready to strike when finishing an encouraging second here last time.
Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Where's Hector (3.15 Ayr)

Finished with a real flourish when third on his chasing debut at Catterick last month. Decent claims if building on that effort over this slightly longer trip.
Dave Randall

The Punt nap

Doyannie (2.00 Plumpton)

Longstanding maiden who was unlucky to be collared by Shaw's Cross over course and distance last time having gone for home a long way out. With a 2lb pull, she can reverse the placings.
Owen Goulding

West Country nap

Doyannie (2.00 Plumpton)

Good second here last time and remains dangerous off only 1lb higher.
James Stevens

Dark horse

Rowdy Rustler (Ayr 3.15)

Hated the heavy ground last time out and should resume progress on decent ground. His trainer Lucinda Russell is the leading trainer at the track so far this season.
Sam Hardy

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 26 February 2023Last updated 18:01, 26 February 2023
