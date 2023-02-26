Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(8.30 Wolverhampton)

A course and distance winner, he has performed consistently well recently and can make it four wins from six starts at the track.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(4.25 Ayr)

Well handicapped course and distance winner who shaped as if she was ready to strike when finishing an encouraging second here last time.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

(3.15 Ayr)

Finished with a real flourish when third on his chasing debut at Catterick last month. Decent claims if building on that effort over this slightly longer trip.

Dave Randall

The Punt nap

(2.00 Plumpton)

Longstanding maiden who was unlucky to be collared by Shaw's Cross over course and distance last time having gone for home a long way out. With a 2lb pull, she can reverse the placings.

Owen Goulding

West Country nap

(2.00 Plumpton)

Good second here last time and remains dangerous off only 1lb higher.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(Ayr 3.15)

Hated the heavy ground last time out and should resume progress on decent ground. His trainer Lucinda Russell is the leading trainer at the track so far this season.

Sam Hardy

