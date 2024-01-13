The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Punchestown on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Blood Destiny (1.05 Punchestown)

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was a classy juvenile hurdler but can continue to shape as one of the most exciting chasers in this Grade 3 Novice Chase. Well-beaten in the Triumph Hurdle before finishing second in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse, he looked a sort who was far too free over hurdles, but looked far more professional when easily winning his chase debut at Naas last month. He beat a horse who had run Grade 1-winning stablemate Grangeclare West close previously, so it looks rock-solid form and he could Mullins' leading hope for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Choose A Copper (1.20 Kelso)

The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old has to give weight away but should be a class above his rivals in this contest. A winner on rules debut of a soft ground contest at Hexham in October, he shaped with real promise despite being beaten last of three in a Listed 2m hurdle at Sandown last month. He kept on in gruelling conditions that day to be beaten only three and a half lengths, but should thrive on his pedigree and his 3m point-to-point second in going up in trip. Patrick Wadge's 3lb will also be handy.

Mystical Power (1.35 Punchestown)

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old is bred to be top-class and has a prime opportunity to get a Graded win under his belt in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle. Out of star mare in 2016 Champion Hurdler Annie Power, he made a successful bumper debut at Ballinrobe in May and while he looked raw on his hurdles debut, bolted up when winning at Galway in late July. He hasn't been seen for 167 days and will need to tidy up his jumping, but has huge potential in what looks a sub-par running of this Grade 2.

