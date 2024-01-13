Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Choose A Copper (1.20 Kelso)
Made a winning debut for Lucinda Russell over hurdles at Hexham and then ran well in defeat at Sandown. Sets a fair standard and should be suited by the step up in trip.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
King's Vanity (1.30 Lingfield)
Shaped with plenty of encouragement when fifth on his debut for Andrew Balding at Newcastle and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip on pedigree.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Blood Destiny (1.05 Punchestown)
Thrived on his chase debut at Naas when an effortless winner and can take advantage of a healthy weight allowance from his nearest form rivals.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Jet Legs (3.20 Kelso)
Jumped with aplomb and hit a new high on the clock when gamely opening his account over fences at Newcastle last month and is still at the right end of the handicap.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Tupelo Mississippi (1.50 Kelso)
Rather lost his way and has been well beaten on both his starts this winter. However, he is down the weights again and is very well handicapped if able to spark back into life.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
