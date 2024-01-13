Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Choose A Copper (1.20 Kelso)

Made a winning debut for Lucinda Russell over hurdles at Hexham and then ran well in defeat at Sandown. Sets a fair standard and should be suited by the step up in trip.

Steve Mason

Choose A Copper 13:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

King's Vanity (1.30 Lingfield)

Shaped with plenty of encouragement when fifth on his debut for Andrew Balding at Newcastle and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip on pedigree.

Steffan Edwards

King's Vanity 13:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Blood Destiny (1.05 Punchestown)

Thrived on his chase debut at Naas when an effortless winner and can take advantage of a healthy weight allowance from his nearest form rivals.

Matt Rennie

Blood Destiny 13:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Jet Legs (3.20 Kelso)

Jumped with aplomb and hit a new high on the clock when gamely opening his account over fences at Newcastle last month and is still at the right end of the handicap.

Dave Edwards

Jet Legs 15:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Dark horse

Tupelo Mississippi (1.50 Kelso)

Rather lost his way and has been well beaten on both his starts this winter. However, he is down the weights again and is very well handicapped if able to spark back into life.

Tom Gibbings

Tupelo Mississippi 13:50 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Stephen Mulqueen Tnr: Brian Ellison

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Punchestown on Sunday

Tom Segal believes there could be an upset in the Moscow Flyer at Punchestown

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.