The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Dakota Power (3.05 Wolverhampton)

Finished only half a length behind Pessoa last time, who went on to win next time out, and is now 7lb better off against his rival (10ib if you include Aiden Keeley's claim). Mumayaz and Swinging Eddie finished second and fourth in the same race. There clearly is not much to split them, but Dakota Power has had a few less runs than the others and is the one open to a bit more improvement, so it is worth backing him to reverse the form today.

Great Colaci (4.25 Newcastle)

Newcastle has been a fantastic hunting ground for Great Colaci and connections. The 11-year-old has picked up eight wins from 40 starts at the track, which is quite remarkable considering all of these would have come in competitive handicaps. At his peak, he was rated as high as 73. As he's gotten older, he has stepped up in trip and has mostly been running over a mile and a half over the last year. He ran over a mile last time, but that was in a handicap and he has been dropped into classified stakes company today. He is one of only two horses rated 50, so he will be racing against lower-rated rivals off level weights, which gives him an excellent chance of picking up another course win.

Our Absent Friends (6.30 Newcastle)

Will be his first run for 190 days, but he won here last year after a similar absence, so he has no issues running well first time out. He is quite lightly raced for a five-year-old sprinter with only nine starts, three of which he has won. He won on his last start at Ayr, where he upset the odds at 22-1. That looks like a good win on paper. The second Manila Scouse was rated 79 at the time and won a few races not long after and also placed in some big handicaps. Dropped down to Class 4 company, this race looks like a good opportunity for Our Absent Friends to start his season with a win.

