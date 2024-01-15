Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Havaila (3.00 Plumpton)

Stays well on the Flat and shaped as if this step back up in trip would suit at Ascot. He is fairly handicapped, down in grade and Bradley Harris claims a valuable 3lb.

Steve Mason

Havaila 15:00 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Charlton

Eyecatcher

Taxiing (2.00 Wolverhampton)

A little unlucky not to win at Chelmsford last time on her second start for David Evans, but she showed that this sort of trip is what she wants.

Steffan Edwards

Taxiing 14:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Speed figures

Billyjoh (6.30 Newcastle)

Well-backed winner last time out for Mick Appleby and still looks to be on a fair mark based on the time clocked at Chelmsford previously.

Craig Thake

Billyjoh 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

The Punt

Great Colaci (4.25 Newcastle)

Course specialist who is dropping into classified stakes company. He is one of the higher-rated horses in the race and has a great chance against weak opposition.

Lee Sharp

Great Colaci 16:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Gillian Boanas

Dark horse

Cassanos Lad (2.30 Wolverhampton)

This three-year-old could benefit from a much-needed step up in trip after finishing fifth over seven furlongs 11 days ago.

George Bonds

Cassanos Lad 14:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Chalkley (7lb) Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

West Country

Livin On Luco (3.45 Chepstow)

Fine second here in November and was challenging when coming down on last start. Should gain compensation here.

James Stevens

Livin On Luco 15:45 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

