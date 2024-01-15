Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Havaila (3.00 Plumpton)
Stays well on the Flat and shaped as if this step back up in trip would suit at Ascot. He is fairly handicapped, down in grade and Bradley Harris claims a valuable 3lb.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Taxiing (2.00 Wolverhampton)
A little unlucky not to win at Chelmsford last time on her second start for David Evans, but she showed that this sort of trip is what she wants.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Billyjoh (6.30 Newcastle)
Well-backed winner last time out for Mick Appleby and still looks to be on a fair mark based on the time clocked at Chelmsford previously.
Craig Thake
The Punt
Great Colaci (4.25 Newcastle)
Course specialist who is dropping into classified stakes company. He is one of the higher-rated horses in the race and has a great chance against weak opposition.
Lee Sharp
Dark horse
Cassanos Lad (2.30 Wolverhampton)
This three-year-old could benefit from a much-needed step up in trip after finishing fifth over seven furlongs 11 days ago.
George Bonds
West Country
Livin On Luco (3.45 Chepstow)
Fine second here in November and was challenging when coming down on last start. Should gain compensation here.
James Stevens
Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for £50,000 guarantee meeting
