The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on an action-packed Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Chipstead (2.35 York)

Ran no sort of race in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, where something was clearly amiss, but connections seemingly feel that he's over it for him to be out three weeks later. He travelled well to a point there and although he was beat before the trip became a factor, he may just prefer running over the minimum trip. Before that he put up a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings over this course and distance when winning a handicap off a mark of 102, and that suggested he had scope to rate even higher for Roger Teal. He was also entered in the King's Stand, which shows how highly he's thought of, and this brother to the yard's Group 1 winner Oxted can use this as a stepping stone to bigger targets.

Apparate (3.30 Ascot)

Was a massive eyecatcher on his first start for Jamie Osborne, staying on strongly to take second having looked outpaced in a 1m4f handicap at Doncaster last month. That was his first start after 587 days off the track and there's no doubt that he will have needed it. That suggested he may benefit also from returning to a longer trip, and he was having just his second try at around this distance when landing a handicap off 1lb lower in 2021. He's very lightly raced for his age and has winning form at the track, so he should go well.

Jean Baptiste (5.00 Chester)

The return to Chester saw a much better performance from Jean Baptiste, who made late gains to take second after the winner got first run. That took his form figures over course and distance to 3192, and he is on the same mark as for that latest victory. He's won on soft ground before, so a deluge of rain shouldn't worry him, and he gets the services of the in-form Hollie Doyle, who has ridden 11 winners in the last two weeks, including the Group 1 Falmouth at Newmarket on Friday.

Read these next:

'He should be favourite after his Ascot run' - Paul Kealy with six big-priced Saturday selections

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.