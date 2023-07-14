Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Hellenista (4.55 York)

Tim Easterby's mare looked to be nearing a return to her best when second at Carlisle last month. She sneaks in at the bottom of the weights off a mark 2lb below her last success.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Hellenista16:55 York
View Racecard
Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

Handicappers' nap

Jean Baptiste (5.00 Chester)

Has figures of 3192 over course and distance, with the win coming off the same mark in June last year. Back to form when runner-up in a deeper race here last month and can reward likely forceful tactics under Hollie Doyle in a race not overloaded with pace.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Jean Baptiste17:00 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

The Punt nap

Chipstead (2.35 York)

Ran no sort of race in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but something was clearly amiss and he will be much happier returning to the minimum trip. Roger Teal's five-year-old put up a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance on his penultimate start and this brother to the yard's Group 1 winner Oxted can rate much higher still.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Chipstead14:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Roger Teal

Speed figures

Desert Voice (2.15 Newmarket)

Has won two of her three starts, posted an improved speed figure each time and can continue her progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Desert Voice14:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Ibrahimovic (7.30 Hamilton)

Michael Bell's grey has been sent north for soft ground and is fancied to make the trip worthwhile following some decent work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Ibrahimovic19:30 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Lose Your Wad (2.50 Newmarket)

Slipping down the weights and looks to be on a workable mark back over mile. Would have every chance if replicating his 1m2f Golden Gates effort at Royal Ascot when he was challenging before fading past the mile point.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Lose Your Wad14:50 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charles Hills

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on an action-packed Saturday  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 19:55, 14 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips