Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Hellenista (4.55 York)
Tim Easterby's mare looked to be nearing a return to her best when second at Carlisle last month. She sneaks in at the bottom of the weights off a mark 2lb below her last success.
Marcus Buckland
Jean Baptiste (5.00 Chester)
Has figures of 3192 over course and distance, with the win coming off the same mark in June last year. Back to form when runner-up in a deeper race here last month and can reward likely forceful tactics under Hollie Doyle in a race not overloaded with pace.
Paul Curtis
Chipstead (2.35 York)
Ran no sort of race in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but something was clearly amiss and he will be much happier returning to the minimum trip. Roger Teal's five-year-old put up a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance on his penultimate start and this brother to the yard's Group 1 winner Oxted can rate much higher still.
Harry Wilson
Desert Voice (2.15 Newmarket)
Has won two of her three starts, posted an improved speed figure each time and can continue her progress.
Dave Edwards
Ibrahimovic (7.30 Hamilton)
Michael Bell's grey has been sent north for soft ground and is fancied to make the trip worthwhile following some decent work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Lose Your Wad (2.50 Newmarket)
Slipping down the weights and looks to be on a workable mark back over mile. Would have every chance if replicating his 1m2f Golden Gates effort at Royal Ascot when he was challenging before fading past the mile point.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
