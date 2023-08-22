Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Wednesday

Aztec Empire

4.10 York

Third to Calling The Wind in the Northumberland Plate two starts ago, Aztec Empire hasn't had much turf racing, but he showed it holds no fears for him when third to Sweet William at Newbury next time.

Apart from the winner, who has hacked up again since and is a fairly warm favourite for the Ebor, Aztec Emperor was last off the bridle, and it may be that he'll appreciate quicker ground still.

It was officially good at Newbury, but it was lashing down with rain and was changed to good to soft after his race and soft by the end of the meeting. I love a strong traveller at York, and he's exactly that.

Aztec Empire 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

