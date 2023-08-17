'I love a strong traveller at York and he's exactly that' - Paul Kealy with five Ebor festival day one selections

Paul Kealy was in flying form at Glorious Goodwood, tipping a host of big-race winners including Lord Riddiford (8-1), There's The Door (6-1), Rhoscolyn (2-1), Royal Rhyme (9-1), Novus (7-2), Balance Play (7-2) and Monsieur Kodi (9-2). Can he carry that form on to York?

You can get Paul's unmissable advice with Members' Club, featuring our top betting advice and starring our biggest and best experts. This along with more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.