The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Huntingdon, Sedgefield and Wincanton on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Golden De Coeur (1.07 Sedgefield)

Dual Irish point-to-point winner who has run well on both of his starts for Warren Greatrex. The eight-year-old was second to The Jukebox Man on his stable debut in a 2m4f Ffos Las novice hurdle and the winner franked the form when following up at the same track under a penalty before finishing third in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle. Golden De Coeur returned to Ffos Las last month but found the 2m trip too sharp and, having led at the second last, was outpaced by Tedtwo and Tedley in the finish. The runner-up had previously contested novice events won by Favour And Fortune and Cannock Park, who were second and third in an Aintree Grade 1 on Boxing Day, so the form has some substance to it. Golden De Coeur is only a second Sedgefield runner this season for Greatrex and the Lambourn trainer looks to have found a good opportunity in what looks to be a weaker 2m4f event.

Tellherthename (2.20 Huntingdon)

Described by Kielan Woods as "the best I've ridden" after the jockey steered him to a comfortable 14-length success at this track in November. The runner-up Lucky Place, won a 17-runner Doncaster novice hurdle by 13 lengths on his next start before narrowly being beaten by Golden Ace, who was second to Dysart Enos in a Grade 2 bumper at last season's Grand National meeting, at Taunton on Monday. The third, fifth and seventh from that Huntingdon race have also won since so that form alone is reason enough to believe that Tellherthername can defy a penalty now returning to the same course and distance as his sole success under rules. The Ben Pauling-trained five-year-old was beaten a nose by subsequent Formby Novices' Hurdle winner Jango Baie at Ascot in November and while he disappointed when pulled up by Woods in that Aintree Grade 1 against the same rival, Tellherthename can get back to winning ways in much weaker company here.

Rickety Bridge (4.05 Wincanton)

Comfortable winner of his English point-to-point for Will Biddick before being beaten a short head on his first stable for Paul Nicholls. The form of that Worcester bumper has been boosted with the third and eighth winning since and Rickety Bridge improved on that second-placed effort to finish fourth in a better bumper at Cheltenham in November. The winner, Brechin Castle, was second in another Listed contest at Ascot when giving 11lb to the impressive unbeaten winner Let It Rain, so Rickety Bridge clearly had a difficult assignment at Cheltenham. Moon Chime beat Rickety Bridge by three lengths off level weights at Cheltenham but beat Yalla Habibi by seven lengths when conceding 8lb to that rival at Stratford in October. Therefore, Rickety Bridge should have the beating of Yalla Habibi and the rest of his seven rivals here.

