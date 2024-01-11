Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Nimbus Boy (1.30 Wincanton)
Well supported when landing a conditional jockeys' race over this sort of trip at Hereford last week and looks well treated with Ned Fox, again taking the ride, able to utilise his claim on this occasion.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Hasten Slowly (3.37 Dundalk)
John McConnell's filly was unsuited by a lack of pace last time out, but stepping up to 1m4f for the first time could draw out more improvement.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Golden De Coeur (1.07 Sedgefield)
A return to the same 2m4f trip in which he was runner-up to subsequent Grade 1 Challow third The Jukebox Man on his penultimate start should suit Warren Greatrex's eight-year-old.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Sunday Soldier (3.07 Sedgefield)
Has scored twice recently with the minimum of fuss, improving her Topspeed rating each time. A penalty may not be enough to foil her hat-trick bid.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Dear Ralphy (2.00 Wincanton)
In good form and looks to have further potential from his mark. Drop in trip and switch to fences should suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Bitsnbuckles (1.20 Huntingdon)
Has shown glimpses of promise in his three hurdle starts, all of which have been won by some useful types. He's been freshened up since and could prove a different proposition now upped in trip and handicapping at a modest level.
Olly Eden
'We haven't seen anywhere near the best of him' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Huntingdon, Sedgefield and Wincanton on Friday
