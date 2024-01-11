Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Nimbus Boy (1.30 Wincanton)

Well supported when landing a conditional jockeys' race over this sort of trip at Hereford last week and looks well treated with Ned Fox, again taking the ride, able to utilise his claim on this occasion.

Steve Mason

Nimbus Boy 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Eyecatcher

Hasten Slowly (3.37 Dundalk)

John McConnell's filly was unsuited by a lack of pace last time out, but stepping up to 1m4f for the first time could draw out more improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Hasten Slowly 15:37 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Keithen Kennedy (7lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

The Punt nap

Golden De Coeur (1.07 Sedgefield)

A return to the same 2m4f trip in which he was runner-up to subsequent Grade 1 Challow third The Jukebox Man on his penultimate start should suit Warren Greatrex's eight-year-old.

Charlie Huggins

Golden De Coeur 13:07 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Speed figures

Sunday Soldier (3.07 Sedgefield)

Has scored twice recently with the minimum of fuss, improving her Topspeed rating each time. A penalty may not be enough to foil her hat-trick bid.

Dave Edwards

Sunday Soldier 15:07 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Nick Slatter (5lb) Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

West Country nap

Dear Ralphy (2.00 Wincanton)

In good form and looks to have further potential from his mark. Drop in trip and switch to fences should suit.

James Stevens

Dear Ralphy 14:00 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Bitsnbuckles (1.20 Huntingdon)

Has shown glimpses of promise in his three hurdle starts, all of which have been won by some useful types. He's been freshened up since and could prove a different proposition now upped in trip and handicapping at a modest level.

Olly Eden

Bitsnbuckles 13:20 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (6lb) Tnr: Olly Murphy

