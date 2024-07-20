Stratford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee heads to Stratford and GA Henty is banked on in the 2m6f handicap hurdle (1.50). He was a smooth novice winner last time and can double up back in a handicap.

It’s interesting to see Nico de Bonville at Stratford for only one ride aboard Propelled in division one of the 3m2½f handicap hurdle (2.25).

His mount is hardly a reliable type, though, so Side Stepper also goes in with Christian Williams booking Harry Cobden to ride.

Catuaba has a good chance in the second division (2.55). He took a big leap forward from his return with a solid second at Worcester 20 days ago, responding well to first-time blinkers.

In This World was highly regarded by the Skeltons at three before injury took over but is refinding his form. He can go well in the 2m1f handicap chase (3.25).

The 2m½f novice hurdle (4.00) is an uncompetitive heat that revolves around Brave Knight, a useful sort on the Flat who made a winning start for Paul Nicholls in this discipline.

The 2m2½f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.35) is the trickiest race on the card. A case can be made for Fashionelle with first-time cheekpieces in place, while better was expected from Obsessedwithyou last time and she can bounce back in a newly fitted hood.

Stratford Placepot perm

1.50

4 GA Henty

2.25

4 Propelled

8 Side Stepper

2.55

3 Catuaba

3.25

3 In This World

4.00

2 Brave Knight

4.35

3 Obsessedwithyou

7 Fashionelle

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 4 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.