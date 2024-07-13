Racing Post logo
Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Stratford on Sunday and the opening 2m3½f handicap chase (1.30) is a competitive race. Put Gambie Tiep and Buck Of Maine in the perm.

The 2m2½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (2.00) is next and the two who catch my eye are Eagle’s Realm and Pak Army. Put both of them in as it’s another wide-open contest.

Coconut Twist is ultra-consistent, having finished in the first two in all of his last seven starts over hurdles, fences and in a point. He rates a banker in the 2m6½f handicap chase (2.30).

The 2m½f juvenile hurdle (3.00) is another opportunity to keep the perm down provided all eight run. It’s difficult to see Mill Street, who was a good second on his hurdles debut at Newton Abbot, finishing out of the first three places for the in-form Ben Pauling stable.

Don Rafael was a good second at Uttoxeter last time and is also a banker in the 2m½f maiden hurdle (3.30), while the feature 2m2½f handicap hurdle (4.00) might be between Everyonesgame and Finest View. Put both of them in and hope they steer home a big win.

Stratford Placepot perm

1.30
Gambie Tiep
10 Buck Of Maine

2.00
Eagle’s Realm
Pak Army

2.30
Coconut Twist

3.00
4 Mill Street

3.30
Don Rafael

4.00
Everyonesgame
2 Finest View

2x2x1x1x1x2 = eight lines

