Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Stratford on Sunday and the opening 2m3½f handicap chase (1.30) is a competitive race. Put Gambie Tiep and Buck Of Maine in the perm.
The 2m2½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (2.00) is next and the two who catch my eye are Eagle’s Realm and Pak Army. Put both of them in as it’s another wide-open contest.
Coconut Twist is ultra-consistent, having finished in the first two in all of his last seven starts over hurdles, fences and in a point. He rates a banker in the 2m6½f handicap chase (2.30).
The 2m½f juvenile hurdle (3.00) is another opportunity to keep the perm down provided all eight run. It’s difficult to see Mill Street, who was a good second on his hurdles debut at Newton Abbot, finishing out of the first three places for the in-form Ben Pauling stable.
Don Rafael was a good second at Uttoxeter last time and is also a banker in the 2m½f maiden hurdle (3.30), while the feature 2m2½f handicap hurdle (4.00) might be between Everyonesgame and Finest View. Put both of them in and hope they steer home a big win.
Stratford Placepot perm
1.30
4 Gambie Tiep
10 Buck Of Maine
2.00
2 Eagle’s Realm
3 Pak Army
2.30
5 Coconut Twist
3.00
4 Mill Street
3.30
7 Don Rafael
4.00
1 Everyonesgame
2 Finest View
2x2x1x1x1x2 = eight lines
