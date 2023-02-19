Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh and Newbury this afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Mortlach  2.00 Newbury
Ought to cope very well with the lively ground here and his consistency on sound surfaces is a big selling point

Heros De Moutiers  2.50 Musselburgh
Ran his best race yet under rules when third at Catterick recently on his second handicap start, and he gets the nod

Hard Iron  3.55 Musselburgh
Has won his first three handicaps with something to spare and his winning spree can continue

Trapista  4.10 Newbury
Hasn't progressed as expected since her very promising third at Chepstow but still appeals most here

Published on 19 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 19 February 2023
