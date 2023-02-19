Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh and Newbury this afternoon
Mortlach 2.00 Newbury
Ought to cope very well with the lively ground here and his consistency on sound surfaces is a big selling point
Heros De Moutiers 2.50 Musselburgh
Ran his best race yet under rules when third at Catterick recently on his second handicap start, and he gets the nod
Hard Iron 3.55 Musselburgh
Has won his first three handicaps with something to spare and his winning spree can continue
Trapista 4.10 Newbury
Hasn't progressed as expected since her very promising third at Chepstow but still appeals most here
