TippingToday's top tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Lastofthecosmics (3.55 Musselburgh)

Not the easiest to win with, but has plenty of good course form and looks well treated with a decent conditional taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Speed figures

Senior Chief (3.10 Punchestown)

Found one too good when favourite last time but can recoup losses over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Nextdoortoalice (3.35 Newbury)

Looked a smart prospect when landing a novice hurdle by ten lengths on her debut and kicked off this season with a fine third in a Class 2 handicap. The big drop in grade coupled with the return to mares' company can see her get back to winning ways.
Harry Wilson

Eyecatcher

Theirshegoes (1.50 Musselburgh)

Shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth in a Newcastle bumper last month and is bred to relish this switch to hurdles.
Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

Alto Alto (4.10 Newbury)

Finished third behind Knappers Hill at Sandown and then only just touched off at Ascot. Has lost his way since and was pulled up on his chase debut, but has the ability to go close.
Tom Gibbings

West Country nap

Trapista (4.10 Newbury)

Has the class to win off this mark and shaped well for a long way last time. Quick ground will suit.
James Stevens

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 18:48, 18 February 2023
