Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(3.55 Musselburgh)

Not the easiest to win with, but has plenty of good course form and looks well treated with a decent conditional taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

(3.10 Punchestown)

Found one too good when favourite last time but can recoup losses over this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

(3.35 Newbury)

Looked a smart prospect when landing a novice hurdle by ten lengths on her debut and kicked off this season with a fine third in a Class 2 handicap. The big drop in grade coupled with the return to mares' company can see her get back to winning ways.

Harry Wilson

Eyecatcher

(1.50 Musselburgh)

Shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth in a Newcastle bumper last month and is bred to relish this switch to hurdles.

Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

(4.10 Newbury)

Finished third behind Knappers Hill at Sandown and then only just touched off at Ascot. Has lost his way since and was pulled up on his chase debut, but has the ability to go close.

Tom Gibbings

West Country nap

(4.10 Newbury)

Has the class to win off this mark and shaped well for a long way last time. Quick ground will suit.

James Stevens

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.