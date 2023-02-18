The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

(2.20 Musselburgh)

Could well be a two-time chase winner if it wasn't for bad mistakes at the business end of races, but this looks a good opportunity for Beat The Edge to break his maiden over fences. He looked to have the race in the bag at Wetherby on Boxing Day, going effortlessly clear before a shuddering mistake two out left him sprawling on the landing, but he only went down by just over a length and the winner won again off a 4lb higher mark on Thursday. He made a mistake at the same fence when leading at Market Rasen last time, rallying before going down by just half a length, but there's no doubt he has the ability to win a race. The trip and ground look ideal here, against opposition who also struggle to win.

(3.35 Newbury)

Looked an extremely smart prospect when landing a novice hurdle by ten lengths on her debut and although she hasn't won since, she was a very promising third on her return after a 217-day break at Wincanton in November. She was beaten just over three lengths in a Class 2 mares' handicap, leading for the majority of the race before jumping to her left in the straight. The second has won since and the change in direction (left-handed) should suit. Her last start can be forgotten as she was then pulled up after a made mistake at the third, and the big drop in grade – races in a Class 4 here – coupled with the return to mares' company could see her get back to winning ways now racing off a 2lb lower mark.

(3.55 Musselburgh)

Hard Iron's claims look obvious, as he arrives seeking a four-timer and did it easily last time, but the form of his latest victory is far from strong and he can be opposed with Lastofthecosmics. He has run two eyecatching races since returning from a 194-day break, including finishing just over two lengths behind the reopposing Faithfulflyer over course and distance. Lastofthecosmics was dead last in a race which wasn't quickly run, and had a troubled passage once turning for home, but he picked up far the best of those held up and would've gone close with a clearer run. He backed that up with a second last time in conditions that would have been far to soft for him and over a trip short of his best. Conditions here look perfect and, off a low weight, he could notch a second win over hurdles.

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.