Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bedford Flyer 3.08 Lingfield

Has become inconsistent, but has been taking on better company and drops into a Class 4 for the first time since winning twice on the AW in November 2020 (including over C&D); 8lb below last winning mark; interesting.

Sawpit Sienna 3.15 Fakenham

Won this last year and also successful at Taunton in January (off just 1lb lower); like 12 months ago, she's had the benefit of a Worcester outing before coming here; more appealing than most.

Chagall 4.08 Lingfield

Acts on turf and finished a creditable fourth of ten at Brighton (1m2f, soft) 13 days ago, but he has a better strike-rate on the AW and is back off the same mark as when successful over C&D in July; respected.

Willem Twee 6.45 Kempton

Unexposed 4yo who was a fine second over C&D on his final 3yo outing (RPR 104); gelded afterwards; blindfold slow to be removed on his belated seasonal return at Ascot in September, where he travelled well enough and wasn't persevered with once his chance had gone; could take a marked step forward today and Oisin Murphy is an encouraging booking.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

