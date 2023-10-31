The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Roger Pol (1.40 Fakenham)

This Jamie Snowden runner can get back on the winning trail after failing to peg back shock all-the-way winner Afta Party at Newton Abbot this month. That run was on soft (heavy in places) ground and the predicted sounder surface should suit better with both his career wins being achieved on good. Even if the ground does deteriorate, the form of his third place finish on heavy at Ffos Las behind Sole Solution still looks good in the context of this race.

Placo (2.05 Lingfield)

Has gone close on both starts, firstly on debut at Leicester when finishing fourth in a bunch finish behind Blue Lemons, who went close in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury next time. The third and fifth that day have won since. Next time at Newmarket he was beaten a head into second and the third and fourth that day won next time. His form, therefore, has some depth and it will be disappointing if he can’t shed the maiden tag.

Llandinabo Lad (3.45 Fakenham)

Still a maiden over fences after six runs, but this represents the best opportunity yet for Llandinabo Lad to break his duck chasing. Time may prove it was a hot race he contested on seasonal debut behind the impressive Matata at Ffos Las, and he still split two useful hurdlers in Manorbank and Beau Balko to take fourth. That was his first run for 241 days so he should improve for it and he can defy top weight.

