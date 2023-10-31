Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Placo (2.05 Lingfield)

Fourth on his debut at Leicester behind Blue Lemons, who subsequently went close in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury. John and Thady Gosden's juvenile was beaten only a head at Newmarket last time and the form has worked out well with the third and fourth winning their sole starts since.
David Dennett

Silk
Placo14:05 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Luna Dora (3.15 Fakenham)

Regressed after winning easily on soft ground in April, but her second at Uttoxeter last time was much more encouraging and the Tom Symonds-trained mare looks nicely weighted off a mark of 82.
Steve Mason

Silk
Luna Dora15:15 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Eyecatcher

Aviles (3.45 Fakenham)

Runner-up on all four hurdles starts but gets the four-year-old allowance on this first run over fences and can belatedly get off the mark for Gary Moore.
Mark Brown

Silk
Aviles15:45 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Speed figures

Buccabay (6.45 Kempton)

Produced a career best on the clock when just denied over course and distance recently and can gain deserved compensation.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Buccabay18:45 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Xaarine (4.40 Kempton)

Handicap debutante who represents the in-from David Menuisier. Should be suited by this step up in trip and she has a decent draw.
Mark Friar

Silk
Xaarine16:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: David Menuisier

West Country nap

Our Nel (3.15 Fakenham)

Has been running well and should be suited by this step up in trip. Harry Fry's runners are in good form.
James Stevens

Silk
Our Nel15:15 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'There should be plenty more improvement to come' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday  

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 31 October 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:34, 31 October 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips