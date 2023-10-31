Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Placo (2.05 Lingfield)

Fourth on his debut at Leicester behind Blue Lemons, who subsequently went close in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury. John and Thady Gosden's juvenile was beaten only a head at Newmarket last time and the form has worked out well with the third and fourth winning their sole starts since.

David Dennett

Placo 14:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Luna Dora (3.15 Fakenham)

Regressed after winning easily on soft ground in April, but her second at Uttoxeter last time was much more encouraging and the Tom Symonds-trained mare looks nicely weighted off a mark of 82.

Steve Mason

Luna Dora 15:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Eyecatcher

Aviles (3.45 Fakenham)

Runner-up on all four hurdles starts but gets the four-year-old allowance on this first run over fences and can belatedly get off the mark for Gary Moore.

Mark Brown

Aviles 15:45 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Speed figures

Buccabay (6.45 Kempton)

Produced a career best on the clock when just denied over course and distance recently and can gain deserved compensation.

Dave Edwards

Buccabay 18:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Xaarine (4.40 Kempton)

Handicap debutante who represents the in-from David Menuisier. Should be suited by this step up in trip and she has a decent draw.

Mark Friar

Xaarine 16:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: David Menuisier

West Country nap

Our Nel (3.15 Fakenham)

Has been running well and should be suited by this step up in trip. Harry Fry's runners are in good form.

James Stevens

Our Nel 15:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: Harry Fry

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

