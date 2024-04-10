Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Ballybaymoonshiner 2.22 Lingfield
2-3 this year, both over 7f on Polytrack, and value for more than the winning neck margin at Chelmsford six weeks ago; 3lb rise fair enough and he's more appealing than most.
Dibble Decker 3.00 Market Rasen
Won two in a row early last year (2m4f, good to soft/good) and back on the scoresheet at Wincanton (2m4f, heavy) in January; went very close at Huntingdon (2m4f, soft) last time and he's a major player once more.
Barleybrown 4.45 Wolverhampton
Mile turf winner for Eve Johnson Houghton last autumn off 2lb lower; made a pleasing comeback three weeks ago for his new yard, which has been among the winners, and will appreciate the step up from 7f now he's had a run; respected.
Von Baer 7.00 Kempton
Improver in RPR terms, running at three of the better tracks at two; very much looks the type to do well in handicaps this year.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 10 April 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival