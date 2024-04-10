Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Ballybaymoonshiner 2.22 Lingfield
2-3 this year, both over 7f on Polytrack, and value for more than the winning neck margin at Chelmsford six weeks ago; 3lb rise fair enough and he's more appealing than most.

Dibble Decker 3.00 Market Rasen
Won two in a row early last year (2m4f, good to soft/good) and back on the scoresheet at Wincanton (2m4f, heavy) in January; went very close at Huntingdon (2m4f, soft) last time and he's a major player once more.

Barleybrown 4.45 Wolverhampton
Mile turf winner for Eve Johnson Houghton last autumn off 2lb lower; made a pleasing comeback three weeks ago for his new yard, which has been among the winners, and will appreciate the step up from 7f now he's had a run; respected.

Von Baer 7.00 Kempton
Improver in RPR terms, running at three of the better tracks at two; very much looks the type to do well in handicaps this year.

Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:00, 10 April 2024

