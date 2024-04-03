Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Al Muqdad 3.55 Catterick

Improved to beat subsequent winner from 3lb lower mark at Newcastle (7f) last time; sole turf run came on a sound surface but dam handled soft and he's a half-brother to three soft-ground winners; interesting.

Slainte Mhath 5.00 Catterick

Below par on final two starts last season but she enjoyed a progressive campaign otherwise, featuring three 6f wins (soft/good to soft); a break may have done her good and she's respected on her return to action.

Hickory 7.00 Kempton

Seems equally effective with and without a visor and he posted several creditable efforts last season, including a second of 25 in Ascot handicap (7f, good) in July; returns after 179 days off but he's well handicapped on his best form and has a record of 2-3 over course and distance; interesting contender back on Polytrack.

Cracker Star 8.30 Kempton

Gelded after last season and, at 4-6, was notably strong in the market for his handicap debut over 1m2f at Lingfield where the winner got first run; up 3lb but breakthrough looks a matter of time.

