Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
12:15 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
12:15 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

3.55: Al Muqdad

The one who appeals most in an open event is Al Muqdad, who turned in his best effort when beating a subsequent winner at Newcastle last time. He's yet to run on testing ground but three of his siblings won on soft and he's open to further progress. Langholm is on a handy mark and will be dangerous if getting his own way, while course specialist Mr Strutter is another with each-way prospects.
Richard Young

Silk
Al Muqdad15:55 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Kempton

8.30: Cracker Star

Maxim De Winter and Waldora might well improve, as did the other three runners in all finishing second on their handicap debuts. Cracker Star was all the rage at Lingfield and was a bit unlucky as the winner got first run on him. Sun Dancer Girl was a long way clear of the rest over this course and distance and she's second choice, though Cock And Bull also rates a strong contender after his near miss at Wolverhampton.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Cracker Star20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Hughes

Read more . . . 

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday evening  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 3 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers