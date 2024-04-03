Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Catterick
3.55: Al Muqdad
The one who appeals most in an open event is Al Muqdad, who turned in his best effort when beating a subsequent winner at Newcastle last time. He's yet to run on testing ground but three of his siblings won on soft and he's open to further progress. Langholm is on a handy mark and will be dangerous if getting his own way, while course specialist Mr Strutter is another with each-way prospects.
Richard Young
Kempton
8.30: Cracker Star
Maxim De Winter and Waldora might well improve, as did the other three runners in all finishing second on their handicap debuts. Cracker Star was all the rage at Lingfield and was a bit unlucky as the winner got first run on him. Sun Dancer Girl was a long way clear of the rest over this course and distance and she's second choice, though Cock And Bull also rates a strong contender after his near miss at Wolverhampton.
Alistair Jones
